Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Being A Part Of The Rohit Shetty Show

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Well, the Rohit Shetty show is coming up with its 12th season and fans are very curious to know who will be participating in KKK 12. Right from Simba Nagpal to Rubina Dilaik, several reports are claiming that popular faces of Indian television are going to be participating in the celebrity-adventure show.

Amidst all, Rubina Dilaik has recently reacted to the reports of her being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In conversation with India Forums, Rubina stated that she is not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, isn't it shocking? Well, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, "I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin."

Let us tell you that her husband Abhinav Shukla had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant and had impressed everyone with his amazing performance. However, Rubina Dilaik's refusal must have left RubiNav fans heartbroken.

Last year, after winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but sadly, she couldn't do it due to her busy schedule. The actress had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 then. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, celebs like Prince Narula, Dipika Kakar, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and others will reportedly be participating in the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Coming back to Rubina Dilaik, the actress is currently gearing up for her first Bollywood film, Ardh, which also stars Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani in key roles. Directed by Palash Muchhal, the film's release date has not yet been announced by the makers.