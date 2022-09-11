Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 11 Highlights: Tushar Kalia Wins Ticket To Finale, Becomes The First Finalist

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 commenced with 14 contestants and the popular reality show reached its Ticket to Finale contest this weekend with 8 contestants vying to become the first finalist. Rohit Shetty had announced that Maruti Suzuki Swift Ticket to Finale will require the contestants to be limitless and perform their best in each and every stunt.

It must be noted that the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will get relief from performing any stunt in the coming week. In Saturday’s episode, the audience saw Mohit and Rubina get out of this race to win the ticket. The September 11 (Sunday) episode witnessed Nishant, Jannat, Rajiv, Faisu, Kanika and Tushar performing the stunts to win this title.

After the first stunt of the day, Rajiv and Kanika got out of the race, followed by Nishant and Jannat, as they also lost the following stunt. Finally, Tushar and Faisu were the top 2 contenders for the ticket to finale and during their stunt, the two were supposed to ride a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. At a given mark, they had to stop and collect a belt and then climb a tower and stick the flags from the belt and light the flares.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 10 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces 'Ticket To Finale' Week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Into A Dance-Off With Gashmeer Mahajani On The Stage

Finally, they had to reach the edge of the tower and then jump onto a net, where they had to stick the final flag and light the last flare. Tushar ended up taking 3 min 49 secs while Faisu took 3 min 55 secs to complete the stunt. As a result, Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of Ticket to Finale and becomes the first finalist of the show.