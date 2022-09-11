Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 10 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces 'Ticket To Finale' Week

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of September 10, Saturday, witnessed a major turn of events, with Rohit Shetty introducing 'Ticket To Finale' task. Among the remaining 8 contestants, the best performer will win the Ticket to Finale, thus earning a direct entry to the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Next, host Rohit Shetty introduced the first stunt of the episode. In this task, the contestant will be staying on a running truck. Once the stunt starts, the contestant will have to jump to the cars and collect flags. The one who collects the last flag and handover it over to the host will win. Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh performed this task. Even though both completed it successfully, Faisu finished it in a shorter time, thus winning the task.

Before the second task, the contestants were seen playing a fun game with Rohit Shetty. Next, the second task - which is a partner stunt was introduced. In this stunt, one of the partners will be locked inside a cage, while the first partner, who is in the chair, will find the keys and hand over them. The partner who sits in the chair will get current if they rode with the keys touched at any other point, and the cage will be filled with cockroaches.

Mohit Malik-Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia-Jannat Zubair, and Rajiv Adatia-Kanika Mann were the three teams who were selected to perform this stunt. However, Mohit had to do it alone after Rubina backed out due to her sickness. Tushar-Jannat and Rajiv-Kanika won the task, thus getting close to 'Ticket To Finale'.

The final stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Saturday episode was assigned to Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, and Rubina Dilaik. However, Rubina was unable to perform, while Mohit and Nishant went ahead. In this stunt, the contestant will be inside a container. Once the task begins, he will have to cut his next and move to the next container. Nishant won the task while Mohit aborted it. Both Mohit and Rubina are thus out of the Ticket To Finale race.