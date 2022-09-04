Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 3 Highlights: All Contestants Receive Fear Fanda!

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of September 3 introduced us to the Fear Fanda week, where all contestants received Fear Fanda and were asked to fight for their existence in the show. This week, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants will be seen performing their tasks together, and whoever finishes it successfully will get relieved from Fear Fanda.

The Saturday episode began with Rohit Shetty asking the contestants if they liked the gifts he presented them. Rubina Dilaik revealed that she was unable to open the box he gifted. Then, the filmmaker revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's contestants get a chance to fight together in this episode, as they always wished.

Rohit Shetty announced that the contestants will be put in a room called 'Rohit Ki Pathshala' and tear gas will be let into that room. These revelations left the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants in shock. They were seen struggling to sit inside the room as the task kickstarted. Pratik Sehajpal was the first one to get out of the room. Nishant Bhat and Tushar Kalia, on the other hand, left the room last.