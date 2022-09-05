Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 4 Highlights: Mr. Faisu Returns, Sriti & Pratik Evicted

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of September 4, Sunday witnessed some exciting turn of events with Mr. Faisu and Sriti Jha returning to the show. While Mr. Faisu won the wildcard entries stunt and returned to the show, Sriti lost the opportunity and got evicted. Pratik Sehajpal is also finally evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The Sunday episode, which was a continuation of Fear Fanda week, had its first task where Pratik Sehajpal was asked to perform a stunt along with Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Rajiv Adatia. The contestants were asked to jump in the water near the paddle boat, which they will use to reach the destination. Later they were asked to find the parts of the detonator from the sand. Pratik aborted the task owing to his nervousness, while Mohit won the task and got relieved from Fear Fanda.

Later Pratik Sehajpal was given the next task along with Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, and Rajiv Adatia. In this stunt the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were asked to steal gold from a car that is underwater. Pratik aborted this stunt as well, while Rajiv emerged as the winner. Next, Pratik, Kanika, and Rubina were asked to perform the elimination stunt, where they were asked to collect flags. Rubina emerged as the winner of this task, while Kanika tried it and aborted. Pratik refused to perform this task as well, after which Rohit Shetty eliminated him from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.