Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha & Other Contestant’s First Look Gets Leaked

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the small screen very soon. The much-loved stunt-based reality show will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. After a successful last season, the makers recently kick-started the shoot by filming the first promo.

It must be noted that many TV celebs such as Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehjpal, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhatt among others will appear as contestants this year. However, the first look of some of these contestants from the promo shoot has been leaked online.

Sriti Jha Opens Up About Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Says She Is Petrified Of Doing The Show

According to various media reports, the first-ever promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot on May 24 with around 4-5 contestants including Shivangi, Faisal, Pratik, Sriti and Tushar Kalia among others.

Kanika Mann On Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I Am Going To Explore Myself & My Adventurous Side

In the leaked pics, we see Sriti looking absolutely gorgeous in a yellow bodycon dress while Pratik was seen on a bike performing a stunt. On the other hand, Shivangi looked beautiful in an olive green skirt paired with a brown crop top. Certain photos of other contestants also flooded social media. Take a look!

Besides the aforementioned names, Doli Armaano Ki fame Mohit Malik has also joined Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The actor opened up about his entry and told India TV, "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".