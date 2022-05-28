Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal & Others Leave For Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the most-awaited reality show of the year. Like every year, this year too, the makers have roped in interesting set of celebrity contestants. Recently, press conference was held, wherein the celebrity contestants spoke about the show and their participation. Except Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann, others celebs- Chetna Pande, Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard, attended the press conference.

Yesterday night (May 27), the celebrities left for Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the stunt-based reality show. All of them looked excited as they posed for cameras and bid goodbye to their families, friends and fans.

(Images Source: Viral Bhayani)

Take a look at a few contestants, who were spotted at airport as they left for their adventurous journey.

In videos posted by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, and pictures doing the rounds on social media, we can see contestants bidding adieu to their loved ones as they embark on their journey to reach Cape Town.

Pratik Sehajpal's mother dropped him off to airport. The actor was seen in an orange-black tracksuit. On the other hand, Jannat Zubair's parents and brother dropped her off to the airport. Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu looked dashing in his light blue shirt and white trousers.

(Images Source: Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla came to drop her off to the airport. The actress was seen wearing a comfortable white t-shirt and green trousers. Shivangi Joshi was also snapped at the airport. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen in white inners and light blue jacket.

Aneri Vajani was snapped with her parents and friend Harsh Rajput. Other celebs, who were also seen leaving for Cape Town are Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia and Nishant Bhat.

Kanika Mann, who was ill and skipped press conference, has bounced back and is all set for her new journey. The actress too was spotted at airport with other contestants.