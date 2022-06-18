Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Shoot Update: Nishant Bhat Gets Injured While Performing A Task; See Pics

As we all know, Nishant Bhat is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The shooting of the Rohit Shetty show has already begun in South Africa, and the celebrity contestants have been sharing updates constantly from the sets of the show on social media.

A few days ago, Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann shared pictures of themselves after getting injured while performing the task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. And now, Nishant Bhat has also got injured while performing a deadly stunt.

Since morning, one thing that has been doing the rounds on the internet are the latest pictures of Nishant Bhat getting hurt while performing tasks, from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In the pictures, Nishant can be seen all bruised up on his shoulder and back. The choreographer has also hurt his knees during the same.

Ever since the pictures of Nishant Bhat went viral on social media, fans are expressing concern over his health. On the other hand, they are also appreciating his dedication towards the game. Many of them have already started calling him the winner of the show. Looks like Nishant is not leaving any stone unturned to survive in the game.

For the unversed, Nishant Bhat is a popular choreographer in Bollywood. He has featured in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 and so on. In Bigg Boss, he became friends with Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and many others.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show also has Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Chetana Pande and others as contestants. The show will start airing on July 2, 2022, on Colors TV.