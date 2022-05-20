Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Siddharth Nigam Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down The Offer
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go on floors soon. The makers have approached popular celebrities this season as well. While several celebrities have confirmed their participation, a few of them have rejected the offer mainly due to their prior commitments. Recently, ETimes TV reported that Divya Agarwal had to decline the offer as she had date issues. Latest celebrity who has refused the offer is Siddharth Nigam.
The
Chakravartin
Ashoka
Samrat
actor
was
quoted
by
Times
Of
India
as
saying,
"Lately
people
have
been
asking
me
if
I
am
doing
the
show
or
not.
I'd
like
to
tell
everyone
that
I
will
be
doing
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
some
day,
but
not
this
year."
Although the actor wishes to do the show, he couldn't take up this season due to prior commitments. Siddharth said that as much as he wouldnlike to do the show, now is not the right time. He added that audience might see him doing KKK in the coming years because he loves the format and he would love to be part of the show.
Siddharth concluded by saying, "I have couple of projects that I am in talks for and I will have to be present physically here for the discussion. So it was not possible for me to cancel all my commitments at the last minute and hence I had to let go of the reality show this year. If they offer me the show next year, I will definitely take it up."