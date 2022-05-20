Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Siddharth Nigam Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down The Offer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go on floors soon. The makers have approached popular celebrities this season as well. While several celebrities have confirmed their participation, a few of them have rejected the offer mainly due to their prior commitments. Recently, ETimes TV reported that Divya Agarwal had to decline the offer as she had date issues. Latest celebrity who has refused the offer is Siddharth Nigam.

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Lately people have been asking me if I am doing the show or not. I'd like to tell everyone that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi some day, but not this year."



Although the actor wishes to do the show, he couldn't take up this season due to prior commitments. Siddharth said that as much as he wouldnlike to do the show, now is not the right time. He added that audience might see him doing KKK in the coming years because he loves the format and he would love to be part of the show.

Siddharth concluded by saying, "I have couple of projects that I am in talks for and I will have to be present physically here for the discussion. So it was not possible for me to cancel all my commitments at the last minute and hence I had to let go of the reality show this year. If they offer me the show next year, I will definitely take it up."