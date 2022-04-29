Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti & Rubina To Get Huge Amount? Here's How Much Shivangi & Erica Might Earn!
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. The stunt-based reality will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and it is being said that this time too, it will be shot in South Africa. It is expected to go on floors in the month of June 2022.
Several names are doing the rounds regarding participation. Like previous season, this season too, the makers are all set to rope-in interesting set of celebrity contestants. Of late, the two popular names that have been doing the rounds are Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Rubina Dilaik. It is being said that the duo are getting paid huge fees!
Sriti & Rubina To Get Huge Amount For KKK 12
As per Boolywood life report, Rubina and Sriti, who are A-list actresses, might command from Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 15 Lakh per episode. As per the report, Sriti would charge close to Rs 70K for every episode of Kumkum Bhagya and Rubina was paid Rs 5 Lakh per episode for Bigg Boss. Apparently, Shweta Tiwari, who participated in previous season, took home Rs 10 Lakh per episode for KKK 11, hence, it is being said that Rubina and Sriti might get more than her.
Shivangi & Erica Might Charge THIS Amount For Doing KKK 12
On the other hand, it is being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes are also a part of Rohit Shetty's show. It is being said that both might earn upto Rs 7-8 Lakh per episode, given their popularity.
Munawar Faruqui’s Fee For KKK 12
There are reports that Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui might also be a part of Rohit Shetty's show. The comedian is apparently getting Rs 3-3.5 Lakh per week for Kangana Ranaut's show. Hence, it is being said that he might charge Rs 4 Lakh per week for KKK 12.
Lock Upp: Here's The Recent Voting Trends; Munawar Faruqui Among Top 6 Finalists?
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan Approached To Judge The Show?
Other Celebs Who Might Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show
Other celebrities who might participate in the stunt-based reality show are- Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhatt, reality show king Prince Narula and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Urvashi Dholakia.