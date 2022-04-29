Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti & Rubina To Get Huge Amount? Here's How Much Shivangi & Erica Might Earn!

Sriti & Rubina To Get Huge Amount For KKK 12

As per Boolywood life report, Rubina and Sriti, who are A-list actresses, might command from Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 15 Lakh per episode. As per the report, Sriti would charge close to Rs 70K for every episode of Kumkum Bhagya and Rubina was paid Rs 5 Lakh per episode for Bigg Boss. Apparently, Shweta Tiwari, who participated in previous season, took home Rs 10 Lakh per episode for KKK 11, hence, it is being said that Rubina and Sriti might get more than her.

Shivangi & Erica Might Charge THIS Amount For Doing KKK 12

On the other hand, it is being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes are also a part of Rohit Shetty's show. It is being said that both might earn upto Rs 7-8 Lakh per episode, given their popularity.

Munawar Faruqui’s Fee For KKK 12

There are reports that Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui might also be a part of Rohit Shetty's show. The comedian is apparently getting Rs 3-3.5 Lakh per week for Kangana Ranaut's show. Hence, it is being said that he might charge Rs 4 Lakh per week for KKK 12.

Other Celebs Who Might Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show

Other celebrities who might participate in the stunt-based reality show are- Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhatt, reality show king Prince Narula and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Urvashi Dholakia.