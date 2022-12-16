EXCL! Priyanka Choudhary And THESE 2 Bigg Boss 16 Stars In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's The TRUTH

Bigg Boss 16 has managed to keep the viewers engaged with its drama-packed episodes. While the show is grabbing eyeballs on social media, the production house and channel have already started preparing for a new season of another reality show. We are talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Guess what? As per the latest buzz, Rohit Shetty, who promoted Ranveer Singh's Cirkus on BB 16, even offered KKK 13 to three contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar. Yes, you read that right!

PRIYANKA APPROACHED FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 13: WHAT WE KNOW

Speculations are rife that Rohit Shetty offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik while he appeared on Bigg Boss 16. The news spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the fans excited. Before you also start jumping with joy, we have to share exclusive information with you.

While gossip mills suggested that the filmmaker offered Khatron Ke Khiladi to the three Bigg Boss 13 contestants, the truth is that Rohit mentioned the same during a task. A source close to the show exclusively told Filmibeat, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the prime properties of Colors channel but they are yet to approach celebs for the new season. The casting will begin only next year as the show usually launches in July. The makers have not officially approached Priyanka, Shiv or Abdu for the show."

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Since voting lines are close this week, viewers can expect no eviction. The makers of Bigg Boss 16 have not opened the voting lines after announcing nominations. It remains to be seen if there's a new twist in tale or the production team will continue to save the contestants from elimination.

Do you wish to see Priyanka, Abdu, Shiv or any other Bigg Boss 16 contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

