Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestants List: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & Others To Participate

Rubina Dilaik

The first celebrity who confirmed the participation in the Colors' popular show is none other then, Colors own favourite girl- Rubina Dilaik. Earlier, the actress had refuted the reports. But recently, she confirmed her participation and revealed that she is excited to be a part of the show. Rubina was seen on Colors' Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki and is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Her name had been doing the rounds since last year. However, last year, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla had participated and Rubina returned to Shakti and was busy with the show.

Chetna Pande

Recently, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande confirmed her participation. Chetna said that she has been a part of several reality shows, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show, and she is all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, will be seen showing off his adventurous side in Rohit Shetty's show. The UK-based model, businessman and social media influencer is excited to be a part of the show.

Shivangi Joshi

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi confirmed her participation. The actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me."

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik confirmed his participation and said that he ended up as a finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015, but this time, he wants to win KKK 12 trophy.

Munawar Faruqui

It is also being said that Munawar Faruqui's team has approved the contract and the comedian will sign it once the Lock Upp finale airs on May 7.

Sriti & Pratik

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal have also signed the dotted lines.

Erika & Tushar

Recently, model-actress Erika Packard and choreographer Tushar Kalia confirmed their participation in the show.

Nishant Bhatt & Kanika Mann

Nishant Bhatt and Kanika Mann confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Nishant said that after BB 15, KKK 12 is a step up for him, and this time, he is more determined to survive this battlefield. On the other hand, Kanika is excited to work with Rohit Shetty and perform stunts under his guidance.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, confirmed her participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show. This will be her first reality show and the actress is excited to be a part of it.

Jannat & Faisu

While Faisal Shaikh is ready for the thrill, action and adventure, it is being said that Jannat Zubair, who was seen in Dill Mill Gayye, has apparently been roped in at the last minute.