      Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestants List: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & Others To Participate

      Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go on floors soon. Of late, several celebrities' names have been doing the rounds regarding the participation. However, none had confirmed, but of late, the celebrities have been confirming their participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show that will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Recently, press conference of the show was held, where all celebrity contestants appeared, except Kanika, who was ill. Take a look at the confirmed list of contestants who will be showing off their daredevil stunts on the show.

      Rubina Dilaik

      Rubina Dilaik

      The first celebrity who confirmed the participation in the Colors' popular show is none other then, Colors own favourite girl- Rubina Dilaik. Earlier, the actress had refuted the reports. But recently, she confirmed her participation and revealed that she is excited to be a part of the show. Rubina was seen on Colors' Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki and is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Her name had been doing the rounds since last year. However, last year, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla had participated and Rubina returned to Shakti and was busy with the show.

      Chetna Pande

      Chetna Pande

      Recently, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande confirmed her participation. Chetna said that she has been a part of several reality shows, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show, and she is all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, will be seen showing off his adventurous side in Rohit Shetty's show. The UK-based model, businessman and social media influencer is excited to be a part of the show.

      Shivangi Joshi

      Shivangi Joshi

      Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi confirmed her participation. The actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me."

      Mohit Malik

      Mohit Malik

      Mohit Malik confirmed his participation and said that he ended up as a finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015, but this time, he wants to win KKK 12 trophy.

      Munawar Faruqui

      Munawar Faruqui

      It is also being said that Munawar Faruqui's team has approved the contract and the comedian will sign it once the Lock Upp finale airs on May 7.

      Sriti & Pratik

      Sriti & Pratik

      Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal have also signed the dotted lines.

      Erika & Tushar

      Erika & Tushar

      Recently, model-actress Erika Packard and choreographer Tushar Kalia confirmed their participation in the show.

      Nishant Bhatt & Kanika Mann

      Nishant Bhatt & Kanika Mann

      Nishant Bhatt and Kanika Mann confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Nishant said that after BB 15, KKK 12 is a step up for him, and this time, he is more determined to survive this battlefield. On the other hand, Kanika is excited to work with Rohit Shetty and perform stunts under his guidance.

      Aneri Vajani

      Aneri Vajani

      Aneri Vajani, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, confirmed her participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show. This will be her first reality show and the actress is excited to be a part of it.

      Jannat & Faisu

      Jannat & Faisu

      While Faisal Shaikh is ready for the thrill, action and adventure, it is being said that Jannat Zubair, who was seen in Dill Mill Gayye, has apparently been roped in at the last minute.

      The shooting of the show is happening in Cape Town. The show will premiere on July 2, 2022 (on every Saturday and Sunday) at 9 pm on Colors TV. The makers have been sharing promos of the show, which seems quite interesting.

