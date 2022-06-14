    For Quick Alerts
      Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Start Date, Time, Where To Watch And New Promo

      Rohit Shetty's celebrity adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shooting has already begun in South Africa, and fans have been getting constant updates and promos from the makers on social media. And now, the makers have finally declared the premiere date and time of KKK 12, which has Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha and others as contestants. Let's have a look at the details.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere Date And Time

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's grand premiere will be telecast on July 2, 2022, at 9 pm. And after that, the show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday.

      Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Premiere?

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's grand premiere will be telecast on Colors TV. Apart from that, the episodes can also be seen on the VOOT App.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s New Promo

      The makers recently released a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, in which one can see Rohit Shetty is giving a glimpse of the season, which is going to be a deadly one. Adventure lovers can't miss this season!

      X