Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Start Date, Time, Where To Watch And New Promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere Date And Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's grand premiere will be telecast on July 2, 2022, at 9 pm. And after that, the show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday.

Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Premiere?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's grand premiere will be telecast on Colors TV. Apart from that, the episodes can also be seen on the VOOT App.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s New Promo

The makers recently released a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, in which one can see Rohit Shetty is giving a glimpse of the season, which is going to be a deadly one. Adventure lovers can't miss this season!