      Khichdi Actor Punit Talreja Injured After 2 Men Thrash Him In Thane

      Television actor Punit Talreja, who featured in popular sitcom Khichdi, was injured after two persons allegedly beat him up in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

      The incident took place on Sunday night (August 28) in Ambernath township when Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother. Two persons on another scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said quoting the actor's complaint.
      Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passers-by rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

