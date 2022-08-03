Kiku Sharda Recalls The Low Phase Of His Acting Career, Says He Was Replaced Overnight On A Show

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda recently opened up about a time in his professional life when things weren't going great. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the comedian spoke about the low phase of his acting career. He recalled being replaced overnight in the show Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati which also starred Dilip Joshi and Shruti Ulfat.

The actor said the producers wanted to try something new but he confessed to doubting himself. However, it was his co-star Dilip who consoled him by saying, "It is not about the audience. In channels and production houses they have a few calls which tend to go up and down."

However, after three months the producers got back to Kiku to come back to the show as their experiment had failed. Sharda said that ecstatic to learn about this and immediately called Dilip to give him the good news.



Kiku, who rose to fame through Comedy Nights and TKSS, also recalled how he was rejected for celeb dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhha Jaa and how it perturbed him for a bit. He said, "I'll tell you frankly, in the beginning when I used to see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, I wanted to be a participant on those shows, but nobody called me for it. Why? (I would be told) 'Kyunki aap actor bade acche ho, lekin aap itne bade nahi ho, aap celebrity nahi ho abhi tak. Aap actor ho'."

However, after being a part of Kapil's show, Kiku got a chance to participate in both dance reality shows. He confessed that he enjoyed his stint on them. On the professional front, Sharda was recently busy performing in different cities of Canada alongside Kapil Sharma. The team will reportedly return to the small screen with a brand-new season of their show in September.