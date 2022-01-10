Kishwer Reveals Her 4-Month-Old Son Tested Positive For COVID-19; Vishal Kotian Tests Positive For The Virus

Of late several celebrities and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Kishwer Merchant took to social media to reveal that her four-month-old son Nirvair tested for the virus. The actress penned an appreciation note for her husband Suyyash Rai on their dating anniversary and revealed how the latter has been a big support in this crucial time.

She revealed that their house help tested positive post which their son was infected. The actress mentioned that her son was in pain and cranky.

Kishwer wrote, "5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ... Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ... And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!"

She further wrote, "@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ... I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you ❤️."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15's evicted contestant Vishal Kotian too has tested positive for the virus. The actor took to social media and shared the news with fans. He revealed in his post that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself.

Vishal wrote, "I have tested positive for covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Vishal might enter the house as a wild card contestant, but looks like it won't happen now!