KK's Demise: Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat & Others Mourn Sudden Demise Of The Singer

After Bappi Da, Lata Ji and the recent Sidhu Moose Wala's demise, yet another shocking news has shaken the entertainment industry. Popular Bollywood singer KK died after concert in Kolkata.

The singer (53) reportedly collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after a concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium and doctor at CMRI hospital said that the singer was brought dead. Fans and celebrities from television industry have expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the singer.

Rahul Vaidya tweeted, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir."

He also shared a series of tweets in which he expressed shock over KK's demise, and mentioned that never smoked or drank and led a very simple life. He wrote, "Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI."

Take a look at other celebrities' tweets!

Aly Goni: What's going onnnn 💔💔 RIP childhood favourite #kk 😞😞.

Rashami Desai: We grew up listening to his songs 😞 Gone too soon 💔 #RIPKK 🙏🏻.

Gautam Rode: Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the family and fans all over 🤍 #RIPKK.

Nishant Bhat: The heavenly orchestra just go bigger,as we loose yet another musical maestro 💔RIP KK Sir 🙏🏼.

Urvashi Dholakia: Extremely saddened to hear the untimely passing away of a true gem KK 🙏🏻🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace #unfair just cannot believe it.

Mika Singh: Yet another shocking and heartbreaking news.. the most talented and the down to earth singer @kk_singer_live sadly passed away today. Oh God what is happening? May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. Still in complete shock 🙏🏼.

Munmun Dutta: It shocking beyond words .. to every music lover like me. GOD what's happening . Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti 🙏 #KK.

Vishal Dadlani: The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!

Gurmeet Choudhary: Unbelievable !! You have given a song for each moments of life! Om shanti 🙏🙏

#KK