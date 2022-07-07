KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Opens Up About Her Friendship With Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisu & Shivangi Joshi

Aneri
Vajani
is
currently
busy
shooting
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
in
Cape
Town,
South
Africa.
For
the
unversed,
the
actress
is
one
of
the
contestants
in
the
show.
Ever
since
the
makers
started
shooting
for
KKK
12,
the
contestants
have
been
sharing
some
interesting
pictures
and
videos
from
the
sets
of
the
Rohit
Shetty
show.
Interestingly,
some
contestants
also
found
friends
for
life
on
the
sets
of
the
show.
Aneri
Vajani,
who
was
last
seen
in
Anupamaa,
said
that
she
had
some
amazing
moments
on
the
sets
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12.
In
an
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
Aneri
said,
"I've
made
memories
and
overcome
fears
and
that's
most
important
to
me.
Yes,
winning
is
important
too
but
I
can't
change
my
nature
of
being
the
way
I
am.
It's
been
a
memorable
journey."
Aneri
Vajani
bonded
well
with
Sriti
Jha,
Jannat
Zubair,
Faisal
Shaikh
and
Shivangi
Joshi
on
the
sets
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12.
She
praised
them
for
their
behaviour.
The
actress
said,
"I've
bonded
effortlessly
with
Sriti
Jha.
Unke
saath
bina
kisi
effort
ke
saath
dosti
hui
hai.
I
am
very
happy
to
have
found
a
friend
like
her
on
the
show
and
have
her
in
my
life.
Jannat
is
again
a
sweet
girl,
Shivangi
is
amazing.
Mr
Faisu
is
such
a
sweetheart.
Despite
being
such
a
big
influencer,
he's
so
humble.
He
doesn't
have
any
attitude."
For
the
unversed,
Aneri
quit
Anupamaa
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12.
Earlier,
she
gave
a
hint
about
her
comeback
in
Anupamaa.
Let
us
tell
you,
she
played
the
role
of
Malavika
Kapadia
AKA
Mukku
in
the
Star
Plus
show.
Coming
back
to
KKK
12,
the
show
also
has
Rubina
Dilaik,
Pratik
Sehajpal,
Nishant
Bhat,
Rajiv
Adatia,
Tushar
Kalia,
Mohit
Malik,
Kanika
Mann,
Chetna
Pande
and
others
as
contestants.