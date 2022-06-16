KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Says She Became Pro At Doing Reptile Stunts But Couldn't Bear Shock Stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty and is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, has been hitting the headlines for a while now. Apart from shooting for the show, the celebrity contestants are having fun at SA. While the show is all set to hit the television screens soon, several celebrities have been sharing their experiences.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik was seen flaunting a few bruises as she posed in pink dress and shared the pictures on her Instagram account. Also, Kanika Mann revealed that she injured her hand and legs while performing a stunt. She also spoke about her journey in the show. Now, Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani has spoken about her experience doing stunts on the show.

Aneri said that although she became a pro at doing reptile stunts, she couldn't bear shock stunts. She also mentioned that she misses her parents and would cry if she see them.

Aneri was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I got pro at doing reptile stunts. I'm too good with creepy crawlies. So much so that, I can do pest-control at people's house (laughs). While I could pull off these kind of stunts, I really found it difficult to face the shock stunts. Those shocks were unbearable and I couldn't take them."

She further said that she is on KKK 12 for experience and won't give up.

KKK 12: Rohit Shetty Talks About Most Promising Contestants; Says This Is The 1st Season Which Has Few Aborts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Suffers Injuries While Performing Stunt; Says She Sees It As Jewellery Or Trophy

Aneri concluded by saying, "I didn't sign the show to win the trophy, I'm here for experience. I always knew that I'm a fighter and won't give up. I terribly miss my family. I will cry the moment I see them."