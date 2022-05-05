KKK 12: Mohit Malik Wants To Win The Trophy, Says Staying Away From His Son Is The Only Difficult Part For Him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to hit the floors soon. Recently, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik confirmed their participation in the show. The latest to join the list is Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala's Mohit Malik.

Mohit has been getting offers to participate in the stunt-based reality show since the past three years, but he had to opt out because he was shooting for KKB and had another show Lockdown Ki Love Story. Also, last year the actor became a father to little Ekbir, hence he couldn't participate. However, now he is excited to be a part of the show and is determined to win it.

Although Mohit loves doing adventure stunts, he is afraid of heights, but is all set to overcome it.

Mohit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am excited to be in Khatron...It is true that I had to opt out for the last few years because of my shooting for shows and then my son Ekbir was born. But, this year I was certain, if the makers called me, I would be a part of it. I love doing adventure stunts and for my current web show too, I had to prep a lot because it involved a lot of action. I am afraid of heights but I will overcome it."

The actor said that only difficult part for him to be a part of the show is staying away from his little son. He added that last time (in 2015), he ended up becoming a finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, now he wants to win KKK 12 trophy.

Mohit concluded by saying, "Addite and I have been enjoying a lot of time with Ekbir, and I have grown very attached to him, so even the thought of going away from him gives me shivers but work is important and sometimes it is okay to live alone for your work pursuits. I am contesting in the show with the thought of winning it. When I last participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I was the finalist and I deserved to win. So, this time, I want to win the trophy."