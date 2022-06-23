KKK 12: Here's What Rohit Shetty Has To Say To People Who Ask If The Stunts Are Real Or Computer-Generated

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-awaited shows of the year. It is all set to launch soon and fans are super excited about the same as makers have managed to get an interesting list of contestants this season, who will be seen doing daredevil stunts. However, there are a few audience, who feel that they are only acting and the action-packed stunts are all computer-generated.

Recently, Rohit Shetty to revealed that people do question him about the same. The host also clarified that celebrities do perform stunts by themselves and they are not computer-generated.

The filmmaker was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Usually we shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel. This is the first time that we will go live on TV while we are still filming. I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me 'CGI kiya hai kya?'. I then have to explain that 'yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves'."

They are seen performing stunts that involves risk. When asked if they faced any worrisome situations, Rohit said that they never had a scare jump moment, and he thanked his team for taking care of the same. He said, "Of course, tasks are scary for contestants but my team works precisely to avoid any mishap."

Rohit called this season a 'blockbuster' and revealed that the contestants have set a bar with minimum aborts.

When asked if the actors want to do well on the show to impress him to get a role in his films, he concluded by saying, "I don't think so. When I came on board, I had already worked with Mugdha Godse in All the Best, Dayanand Shetty had already signed Singham and Nikiteen Dheer did work with me later in Chennai Express. But no they don't come on the show to audition for me."

Sriti Jha Says She Misses Going On Kumkum Bhagya Sets; Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Refreshing

Aneri Vajani Reacts To Link-Up Rumours With Harsh Rajput; Actress Talks About Her Experience In KKK 12

Meanwhile, the makers recently shared a promo in which all 14 contestants are introduced on 'Khatra floor'. Colors TV shared the promo on its official Instagram account by tagging all the contestants, and captioned it as, "Aagaye hai Rohit Shetty lekar 14 contestants ko jo taiyaar hai Khatron ke iss khel ke liye. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments 🔥Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! #KKK12. @itsrohitshetty."