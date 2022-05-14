KKK 12: Rohit Shetty To Head To Cape Town By May End; Anupamaa Actress Aneri Vajani To Participate

Colors TV's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with the new season. Recently, several popular celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhatt and others confirmed their partipation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. We had revealed that the celebrities along with host Rohit Shetty will soon be flying to Cape Town, South Africa.

As per Pinkvilla report, Rohit and contestants will be leaving to South Africa around May 27 for 55 days schedule. It is also being said that before shooting for the show, the contestants will be quarantined.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Rohit along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th, and will be there for approximately 55 days - till the mid of July. All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12's shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show."Also, apart from Nishant and Kanika, recently, Aneri Vajani, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, confirmed her participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show. This will be her first reality show and the actress is excited to be a part of it.

Nishant Bhatt Feels Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Is Step Up For Him; Kanika Mann Is Excited To Work With Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & Others To Participate

Aneri was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge."