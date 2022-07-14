KKK 12’s Aneri Vajani On Being Body-Shamed By Netizens: I Am Slim But I Am Not Unfit

TV actress Aneri Vajani has been winning hearts with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The diva is praised for her slim-trim body and for her efforts to do the deadly stunts. Despite fit, Aneri has often been body-shamed on the internet.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the Anupamaa actress opened up about the comments she received online about her weight. She said that people consider her unfit due to her slim body, and tells her haters 'Angoor khatte hai, khud ko dekh lo'. She clearly stated that being slim and being unfit are two different things.

Aneri Vajani said that she is not bothered by these mean body shaming remarks. While opening up about dealing with trolls and her body, the actress said, "I can't be like anyone else. Everyone is different. I have always tried my best that my work should speak and not me. Whenever someone body shames me or calls me 'arre kitni patli hai', I just say the grapes are sour, just look at yourself. Mocking someone for eating too much is as bad as telling a thin person that he doesn't eat or 'arre bhai kuch kha le'. I really don't care; I feel I am just blessed with good genes. I can gain weight whenever I want, and If I want to lose weight, I can do that too very easily. Others might have to go to the gym for 2/3 hours but for me, I just have to exercise for 30 minutes. Being slim and being unfit are two different things. I am slim but I am not unfit."

Aneri feels blessed to have amazing genes as she can lose or gain weight easily. She said that because of her body type, she doesn't look like a model and gives a very girl-next-door vibe. She said, "There are so many people who think a lot before eating. I don't have to think I can eat anything; I am blessed by God. I just enjoy life."

Let us tell you, Aneri is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa. The actress quit Anupamaa to participate in the Rohit Shetty show. She has also acted in TV shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya and so on.