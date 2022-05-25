Komolika Will Be The Next Sex Bomb On TV, Ekta Kapoor Told Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia has been grabbing everyone's attention with her performance in the ongoing show Naagin 6. For the unversed, the actress made her comeback to the small screen after four years. She shot to fame with the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Let us tell you, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor had to convince Urvashi a lot to play a vamp in the show.

She even told her that she will be a sex bomb. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia said, "Kasautii just happened. Even though I remember very clearly Ekta telling me that you're going to be the next sex bomb on TV, and we were like (laughs), dimaag mein utna nahin tha (at that time I didn't think about it much). Let's be honest, at that point, there was nothing much in the head except that I have to work, I need to work, I have to fend, I have responsibilities, all I want is to do good work."

Talking about Urvashi Dholakia's career, she made her acting debut with the Doordarshan series Shrikant. She has also featured in shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kabhii Sautam Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga, Ghar Ek Mandir and so on. She has also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the winner of the same.

Coming back to her iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was aired from 2001 to 2008. The show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy and others in key roles. The reboot version of the show was also aired on Star Plus from 2018 to 2020. In the show, Hina Khan had reprised Urvashi's role.