Krish Pathak On Being Raised By A Single Mother: My Mother Never Tried To Keep My Father Away From Me

Krish Pathak is the son of Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri. He is currently seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Krish revealed that he was raised by a single mother and his parents got divorced when he was just nine months old. Despite being raised by a single mother, Krish shares a good bond with his father too.

The actor said that his parents got separated mutually. When asked about the difficulties he went through while being raised by his single mother, Krish Pathak said, "Living with a single mother made me tougher. But I used to get upset as a kid watching my friends enjoying themselves with both their parents. However, gradually, I learned to deal with it better. I share a lovely bond with my father, too. I believe that children should be raised right, no matter if parents raise them as a couple or by themselves."

While speaking about his equation with his father, Krish Pathak said that his mother never tried to keep him away from him. He shares a good bond with his father, and he loves him a lot. Krish said, "I believe that children should be raised right, no matter if parents raise them as a couple or by themselves and I am glad to be raised right. There's a lot that I have learnt from my father too."

Now, Krish Pathak feels happy that he is now able to take up the responsibility of running his house. He wants his mother to relax and wants to make her happy and proud. Talking about Krish Pathak, the handsome hunk often shares his amazing workout pictures on his Instagram handles. He has just entered the industry and is now looking forward to explore more opportunities.