Krish Pathak On His Body Transformation For Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: I Seemed Like A Potato (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Krish Pathak, who is seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, recently shared his body transformation journey. The actor exclusively told Filmibeat that he used to be 88 kg and lost 19 kgs for the show. The fitness journey hasn't been easy for the actor. However, Krish now gives some major fitness goals for his fans. Krish was trained by his fitness trainer Samir Jaura, who also trains Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and has earlier trained many other celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu, etc.

When asked how he gained weight, Krish Pathak told us, "Like everyone else, all I did in the first year of COVID, was to eat unlimited food. Binging on food lead to weight gain, and I lost all my muscles. I seemed like a potato."

While giving some details of when he decided to start working on his body, Sunil Lahiri's son Krish said, "When the pandemic was over and everything came back to normal, I saw myself in front of the camera which really hit me hard. That was the point of time, I decided to work on my body and indeed, I was lucky enough to train under Samir Jaura, a renowned celebrity fitness trainer and a transformational specialist."

Krish further added, "When I was shortlisted for Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, I had to present myself as a Delhi urban boy, so I surrendered myself under the guidance of Samir Jaura and started putting day and night together and set some major fitness goals. The process was slow, however, visible changes were seen in the first month, and then the motivation increased, strength improved and the rest as you can see is history."

Krish Pathak also revealed that it wasn't easy for him to lose 19 kgs. But great dedication, consistency and the best guidance of Samir Jaura helped him achieve his goal. Talking about his show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, it also stars Swati Rajput, Ankit Siwach, Manasi Joshi Roy, Jayroop Jivan, Neelu Kohli and others in key roles.