Krishna Chali London Fame Kaushiki Rathore Opens Up About Her Career Getting Affected Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Kaushiki Rathore, who shot to fame with the Star Plus show Krishna Chali London, recently opened up about her career getting affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with ETimes TV, Kaushiki stated that the pandemic has made a big impact on her career. Let us tell you, the actress has also featured in shows Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari and Story 9 Months Ki, which were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wrapped up in a few months.

While speaking about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her life and career, Kaushiki Rathore said, "The pandemic has made a big impact on my career because as soon as I signed new shows, they went off-air. The same thing happened to me for 2 years straight. So COVID-19 is the biggest truth of our life which has stopped all the work and has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry, many things have slowed down, even after the lockdown was lifted, the industry isn't running as fast as it was."

Kaushiki Rathore revealed that she comes from a theatre background, and when she came to Mumbai, there was a lot of pressure on her to get shows. But now, she has expressed her desire to choose her own roles. The actress said, "I want to play a role in which I can show variation in acting through my craft. So now I am really looking out for a strong character in a good project."

Talking about her first show, Krishna Chali London, it starred Megha Chakraborty and Gaurav Sareen in the lead roles. Karan Vohra, Neeraj Sood, Yamini Singh, Sushmita Mukherjee, Pawan Mahendru, Bhagwan Tiwari, Madhuri Sanjeev and others played key roles.