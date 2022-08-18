Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Swwapnil Joshi Recalls Playing Krishna: People Used To Come To Catch Glimpse Of Me

Swwapnil Joshi started his acting career with Ramanand Sagar's show Uttar Ramayana. At the age of nine, he was seen the role of young Kusha in the show. Although he was seen in several popular shows, he became a household name with Shri Krishna, in which he played the title role. Recently, the actor recalled playing the role of Krishna and revealed huge crowd gathered outside his house and on the sets just to catch a glimpse of him or take blessings.

The actor feels the role helped build a deep emotional bond with the deity, and he feels overwhelmed and delighted to see how people still see him as a medium between them and the divine incarnation.



Swwapnil was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I always believe that as an actor when you do certain characters, they take away a part of your soul but when you play such divine roles, they actually add to your existence. Today, I am a better human who can have his lows but still knows how to stay strong and unbroken. On the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, I feel overwhelmed and delighted to see how people still see me as a medium between them and the divine incarnation."

He recalled his days of shooting for the show and said, "It was a different scene altogether. There was a huge crowd outside my house as well as on the sets where people used to come just to catch a glimpse of me or take blessings. It was then that Ramanand (Sagar) ji said to me it's not you that they are coming to, it's the divine character that you are essaying is pulling them towards you...Remember you are just a medium. And that's the reason that success never went to my head though I was merely 15 then."

He said that be it the role of Kush in Uttar Ramayan or Shri Krishna that went on to become a cult, both came finding him. The actor feels that, in a way, they chose him and he is really proud of the fact that a kid who had no idea about life was moulded in these great characters.

Swwapnil is glad that all his stalled films and shows have resumed and said that COVID times have been learning period for all and they should be happy that they survived one of the toughest phases in history. He added that along with two of his Marathi films, a web series too is all set to release in the coming months. The actor concluded by saying that he is more than eager to recreate another cult character in coming times.