Krushna Abhishek Breaks Down While Talking About Govinda; Says He Misses Him A Lot

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's cold war is known to all. Krushna is often seen talking about Govinda. Although Govinda stayed mum, his wife had spoke about their fight. Recently, Krushna yet again spoke about his mama Govinda on Maniesh Paul's new podcast show The Maniesh Paul Podcast, wherein he got emotional.

The comedian broke down as he spoke about Govinda and their unpleasant relations. He said he misses his mama a lot and wants his babies to play with them.

Krushna had tears in his eyes as he revealed how he always miss him and said that his statements are edited by media, to which Maniesh assured that it won't happen in his show.

Maniesh shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Lets make the world a better place!lets make peace!lets all be together!! @krushna30 opening his heart out for @govinda_herono1 sir...hope all misunderstandings end soon! Watch the full episode trrw on my channel #themanieshpaulpodcast #journey #chat #gratitude." (sic)

A teary-eyed Krushna said, "The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what's out on media or what was written."

He further added, "I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

Several celebrities commented on Maniesh's video. Nisha Rawal wrote, "U both are amazing ❤️" while Ravi Dubey commented by sharing red heart emoji.

Vishal Dadlani said it is heartfelt and added that he love both of them while Geeta Kapur commented, "I truly hope to god he watches this heartfelt mesg from @krushna30 ... there should always be a way to mend and make peace ... proud of Krushna for speaking his heart."

It has to be recalled that in one of his interviews last year, Krushna had apologised to Govinda after skipping yet another The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle.