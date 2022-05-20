Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Went Into Depression After His Debut Film’s Failure

Krushna Abhishek recently opened up on suffering from depression after his debut film tanked at the box office. On Maniesh Paul’s talk, the actor revealed how he was affected and had no work for two years.

Krushna shared that he was offered the lead role in a film after being noticed as an assistant of Abbas Mustan. However, he was unsure as he was just 18 years old, but his father insisted that he accept the offer. The comedian shared that even his dad wanted to become an actor so he signed the film.

Krushna, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna, also revealed that his dad sold his land in Himachal Pradesh when he came to Mumbai to get into acting. But he wasn’t prepared and jumped at the opportunity and the film flopped.

Kapil Sharma Asks Ayushmann Khurrana If He Does Anubhav Sinha’s Films To 'Detox' After Romantic Roles; WATCH

He shared, "I jumped at the opportunity and signed the film. They spent Rs 7-8 crore on it and the film tanked. After the film flopped, mujhe kaam nahi mila aur depression ho gaya. (I had no work and I got into depression). I was 18-19 years old. After that, I got a Tamil film. I did that too. Even that did not work. And for the next couple of years I did not get work."

Krushna even spoke about his Mama Govinda and how he helped his dad after he got sick and had to be hospitalised. He added that he wanted him to face his own share of struggles so he never took any professional help from his uncle.

Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Co-Star Criticised Her Comedy Skills On Sets Of Her First TV Show

However, it must be noted that Govinda and Krushna has been making headlines for a long time now over their strained relationship. On being quizzed about his infamous rift with Govinda, the comedian apologised to his mama whilst opening up about the same.