Krushna Abhishek Tries To Make Amends With Govinda, Says 'Family Hai, Chalta Rehta Hai, Solve Hoga'

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's family feud has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now. Every time Govinda has made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna has skipped filming for the show. However, in the latest TKSS episode, Krushna ended up extending a hand of friendship towards his mama by saying that disputes happen in the family but they will eventually resolve it.

It must be noted that Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan graced Kapil’s show this past weekend and Krushna, who plays Sapna, told Raveena that he loved her film 'Bade Miyan, Bade Miyan’. The actress corrected him and said it is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Krushna then replied and said that for him 'Chote Miyan' (Govinda) is 'Bade Miyan' only.



The comedian went on to add, "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Woh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt, it is from him. It is a different matter that he does think of me as one of his own. But it’s okay, it's family and these things happen, we will talk and solve things)."



For the unversed, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah had mentioned on social media in 2018 about some 'people who dance for money'. The comment of the actress was taken personally by Sunita Ahuja. Govinda’s wife had alleged that Kashmera was hinting at the Hero No 1 actor and his latest appearance on Kapil's show.

Krushna had even clarified it was not about Govinda but Aarti Singh at whom Kashmera was hinted at. Sunita was convinced that it was not the same. Soon after the incident, both Govinda and Sunita cut ties with Krushna and his family.

Ever since, the family has had many public confrontations. While Krushna skipped the episode that featured Govinda and Sunita last year, it didn't go down well with the actor’s family when they got to know it was because of them.



Sunita had said in an interview with ETimes TV, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise."