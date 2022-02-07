Kumkum Bhagya Actress Naina Singh's Mother Passes Away; Says 'My Heart Is Crying & My Eyes Are Tired'

Naina Singh, who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss 14, is devastated as she lost her mother Shakti Bhal recently. The actress took to social media and shared an emotional note expressing her grief.

She mentioned that she misses her a lot and added that she is numb. She further added that it gives her relief thinking her mother is in a better place but wonders what she (Naina) will do without her.



The actress wrote, "Maaa..please come back. My brain is numb, heart is crying and my eyes are tired. No amount of words can ever explain what I feel at this point. I don't even think it can be put into words. Thinking that you're in a better place gives me relief for a while but what will I even do without you?"

She further wrote, "You know I've always been your brave girl. I will continue to do things that will make you so proud and I know you'll smile at me from above and that you'll always protect me and be my guiding light. Nothing ever can fill this void in my heart. But I'll see you on the other side Maa and we can talk again about all good things and bad and you can even scold me a little if you want."

Several celebrities and fans offered condolences by commenting on her post.

Pooja Banerjee wrote, "I'm so so sorry to hear about your loss... may God give you strength in these difficult times and I hope and pray that aunty's soul rests in peace. Om Shanti" and Shikha Singh commented, "So sorry to hear that. RIP aunty and more power to you girl 🙏."

Other actors who offered condolences and asked her to stay strong are Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan, Ruchi Suvarn, Pavitra Punia, Surbhi Jyoti and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Kishori Shahane's Car Meets With An Accident; Shares PICS Of Damaged Car

Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & YRKKH Remain Rock Solid At Top Spots; Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places

Naina shared a close bond with her mother and has always credited her mother for her achievements. In interviews, she had revealed that it was her mother who pushed the actress towards achieving her dreams in the showbiz world.