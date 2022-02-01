Kumkum Bhagya Fans Disappointed Over Sriti Jha & Shabir Ahluwalia's Absence; Angry AbhiGya Fans Slam Ekta

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular and top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Pooja Banerjee in the lead roles. As per the latest track, Abhi and Pragya are shown in coma. The story now revolves around the new generation Prachi, Ranbir and Rhea. Although fans love the new generation grack, they are missing their favourite jodi Abhi and Pragya.

Recently, there were reports that Sriti and Shabir might have exited the show. It was also said that their track might not get revived, and it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back some time later. The news has made AbhiGya/TiSha fans angry, who took to social media to express anger over the same.

AbhiGya fans mentioned in their tweets that they dedicated their so many years to the show just because of Sriti and Shabir, and now, their track is not being shown. While many of them asked them to bring the actors back, a few of them demanded for a proper ending. Take a look at a few tweets!

@mogambo94977778: If you people Disrespect our Abhigya by not giving them proper ending then you people also dont deserve any respect from 7year fandom of Abhigya.

Bunnyzbear: The nerve to treat the two top most actors as rubbish dirt. Tisha gave eight years to the show, they made the bhagya brand for ungrateful Ekta. Made KKB a top show for chiiitv in past eight years and in return got vanished from own show.

@Aishuxbabey: We dint ask for any proper track , all we wanted is proper ending with good happy moments for eight yrs old evergreen couple Abhigya , is that something big to demand ? How can b ekta,anil & zee can stoop this low & be ungrateful fa tisha ?

Kumkum Bhagya Story To Focus On Prachi, Ranbir & Rhea's Love Story; Are Sriti & Shabir Quitting The Show?

Sarya X hanane: I used to watch kumkum i was loving all the characters even the villains but after the kachra 20 years leap i stoped watching coz simpally i did not accept the fact that abhigya became a parents Of 2 womans.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan To Naagin 6 Shows That Will Keep You Busy Post Bigg Boss 15

@fangirl_hima: Abhigya/Tisha who have brought this show this long with all their hard work...8 YEARS IS NOT A JOKE! And you can't even give them a proper ending ?!?!?