Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee & Husband Sandeep Sejwal Welcome A Baby Girl
Pooja Banerjee, who played the role of Rhea Mehra in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, had quit as she was expecting her first baby. As per Times Of India report, Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning in Mumbai.
Pooja's
brother,
Neil
Banerjee
confirmed
the
news
and
was
quoted
by
the
leading
daily
as
saying,
"We
are
in
Nagpur
right
now,
and
we
are
extremely
thrilled
with
this
new
addition
in
our
family.
Everyone
in
our
family
is
in
our
family
is
in
celebratory
mode.
Baby's
father
and
daadi
are
by
Pooja's
side
in
the
hospital.
We
too
can't
wait
to
see
the
baby
and
shall
visit
her
soon."
In her earlier interview with the leading daily, she had said that after delivery, she will travel to Delhi to be with their extended family. She thinks having so many people around would be a blessing as everyone will shower the baby with love.
She said that since she has been brought up in a nuclear family, this would be really exciting, as right from her dadi saas to saas, many people would be there for her and the baby. She added that for them it is a big thing and she wants to give them the joy of being there for the baby.
Pooja added that later she can resume work peacefully as well. She concluded by saying that she hasn't met her father, who is on bed rest for a year now, so she will visit them as well.