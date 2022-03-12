Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee & Husband Sandeep Sejwal Welcome A Baby Girl

Pooja Banerjee, who played the role of Rhea Mehra in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, had quit as she was expecting her first baby. As per Times Of India report, Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning in Mumbai.

Pooja's brother, Neil Banerjee confirmed the news and was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are in Nagpur right now, and we are extremely thrilled with this new addition in our family. Everyone in our family is in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby's father and daadi are by Pooja's side in the hospital. We too can't wait to see the baby and shall visit her soon."



In her earlier interview with the leading daily, she had said that after delivery, she will travel to Delhi to be with their extended family. She thinks having so many people around would be a blessing as everyone will shower the baby with love.

She said that since she has been brought up in a nuclear family, this would be really exciting, as right from her dadi saas to saas, many people would be there for her and the baby. She added that for them it is a big thing and she wants to give them the joy of being there for the baby.

Pooja added that later she can resume work peacefully as well. She concluded by saying that she hasn't met her father, who is on bed rest for a year now, so she will visit them as well.