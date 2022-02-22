Kumkum Bhagya: Pooja Banerjee Quits Show; Shares Emotional Post As Team Gives Farewell

Pooja Banerjee, who played the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, has quit the show as she is all set to welcome her first baby. The actress shared a video on her Instagram account and posted an emotional note.

In the video, Pooja is seen speaking to Reyhna Pandit, who gets teary-eyed. She was seen cutting a cake and posing with her team for camera.

The actress wrote, "Until We Meet Again.... Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey 🙏 I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors , you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all...."

She concluded by writing, "Last but not the least a @balajitelefilmslimited , an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can't do and you've made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love from the team. Thank you @ektarkapoor @beinganilnagpal @varunthebabbar #Shaalu for the love and constant support. Love you 😘 🧿. 🎥- @richerd_by_heart."

Pooja also shared several videos, in which she said that she knew that this day was coming, but she was not really prepared for it and she has mixed emotions. The actress said that it was really difficult to say bye to all of them and added that she will miss them.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein & Imlie Swap Places; Bhagya Lakshmi Replaces Hunarbaaz

Shabbir Ahluwalia To Play The Male Lead In Yash Patnaik's TV Show, To Quit Kumkum Bhagya After Eight Years?

She also thanked her extended family- Kumkum Bhagya team for taking care of her and pampering her. She also thanked fans for watching and loving her.

Pooja married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwal in 2017 and her baby is due in March 2022.