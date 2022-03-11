Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh To Make A Comeback With Naagin 6; Actress To Play A Cop In The Tejasswi-Starrer

Shikha Singh, who became a household name with her role of Alia in Kumkum Bhagya, had taken a break during her pregnancy. The actress was replaced by Reyhnaa Pandit in the show. Now, Shikha is all set to make a comeback to the small screen.

The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin 6, that stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. She will be seen playing the role of a senior police woman in the show.



Shikha is excited to return and is glad that she is getting to play action-packed role post her return to TV.

The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I have always opted for strong roles and playing a cop is one. I am super excited and delighted that after I gave birth to Alayna, I am getting to play such an action-packed role. The show is seeing a lot of twists and turns and there will be a lot of adventure. Playing a cop in the show should be interesting."

She added that she had tough time reducing weight and getting fitter post her pregnancy, but she was determined. She is happy that she is not offered mother's role as she is mother now.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Aditya Narayan's 'Can't Afford Her After Bigg Boss Win' Statement

She concluded by saying, "It was a tough time reducing weight and getting fitter, but I was determined and persistent. More than that I am happy that I was not offered a mommy role because I am a mother now and the makers thought of casting me in a supernatural show as a cop."