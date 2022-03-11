Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh To Make A Comeback With Naagin 6; Actress To Play A Cop In The Tejasswi-Starrer
Shikha Singh, who became a household name with her role of Alia in Kumkum Bhagya, had taken a break during her pregnancy. The actress was replaced by Reyhnaa Pandit in the show. Now, Shikha is all set to make a comeback to the small screen.
Shikha is excited to return and is glad that she is getting to play action-packed role post her return to TV.
The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I have always opted for strong roles and playing a cop is one. I am super excited and delighted that after I gave birth to Alayna, I am getting to play such an action-packed role. The show is seeing a lot of twists and turns and there will be a lot of adventure. Playing a cop in the show should be interesting."
She added that she had tough time reducing weight and getting fitter post her pregnancy, but she was determined. She is happy that she is not offered mother's role as she is mother now.
She concluded by saying, "It was a tough time reducing weight and getting fitter, but I was determined and persistent. More than that I am happy that I was not offered a mommy role because I am a mother now and the makers thought of casting me in a supernatural show as a cop."