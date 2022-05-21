Kumkum Bhagya Star Aparna Mishra On Her Bond With Mugdha Chaphekar: We Have Turned Into Real-Life Sisters

Kumkum Bhagya has been receiving a lot of love from the masses, all thanks to its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). All the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained. Due to the busy schedule of work, actors Mugdha and Aparna got connected to each other so much that they have now turned into real-life sisters. They often have a gala time shooting with each other.

Let us tell you, the duo has been inseparable on the set and these on-screen sisters have now turned into off-screens as well. Aparna Mishra and Mugdha Chaphekar never miss any chance to spend time with each other and they read each other's minds.

Aparna Mishra recently shared a statement with the media, in which she opened up about her bond soul sister Mugdha Chaphekar. She said, "Being with Mugdha is like being at home away from home. We have been shooting together for more than three years and now, we are like sisters. In fact, you can say that Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya. Right from eating together to watching movies and surprising each other, we love spending time together. We also share a really strange connection where without telling each other, we can guess what's on each other's minds. I absolutely trust her with all my secrets, even more than myself, and she loves me like a younger sister. It is actually remarkably similar to the bond we share on-screen as Prachi and Shahana, so it makes it even more special."

Talking about the show, Kumkum Bhagya also stars Rushad Rana, Pallavi Kohli, Jai Bhatt and many others in key roles.