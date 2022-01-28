Kumkum Bhagya Story To Focus On Prachi, Ranbir & Rhea's Love Story; Are Sriti & Shabir Quitting The Show?

Kumkum Bhagya that stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, is one of the popular shows on television. The show that premiered in 2014, underwent several changes and has gone through several leaps as well. One of the reasons why fans love the show is because of the adorable jodi Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia aka Pragya and Abhi. However, the couple is not seen on the show since a while now, and currently, the show revolves around the new generation Prachi, Ranbir and Rhea (Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Pooja Banerjee).

Although fans love the new generation track and the new jodi- Prachi and Ranbir, they are missing their favourite Pragya and Abhi. Rumours suggest that Sriti and Shabir have quit the show. Have the actors really quit the show?

A TOI report suggests that the current track is likely to not get revived for some time and the show will focus on the younger generation of actors. Also, it is not confirmed if Shabir and Sriti have quit the show, as Shabir was recently spotted at an award function of the channel, while Sriti didn't make it to the event.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shabbir and Sriti have been the pillars of the show for seven years now. But it won't be surprising if their tracks are not revived and they bid adieu to the show because they have played their characters to the maximum and now the newer actors need to take over. However, it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back some time later."

The show's ratings have improved but the current track hasn't got the show back to the top five spot. Are the makers happy with the ratings, given the tough competition among the top 5 shows, or will they make an effort to get the show back to the top 5 slot by getting Sriti and Shabir back? Well, we will have to wait and watch to know the answers for the same!