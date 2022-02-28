Kumkum Bhagya: Tina Philip To Replace Pooja Banerjee; Says ‘It Will Be Really Hard To Match Up To Pooja’

Pooja Banerjee, who played Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, recently quit the show to embrace motherhood. Her due date is in next month, hence, the actress had to bid adieu to the show. After Pooja's exit, the Kumkum Bhagya makers were in search of a new actress to play Rhea. And guess what, they finally found a new face.

According to Times of India, Tina Philip will be seen playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress recently confirmed about the same to the portal and said that it will be a challenge for her to play the character. She praised Pooja Banerjee for playing Rhea amazingly. Let us tell you, Tina had earlier replaced Bhumika Gurung in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

While speaking about facing challenges while playing an already established character, Tina Philip said, "It is definitely challenging, especially when the previous actor has done a good job at playing the character. So, it will be really hard to match up to Pooja, but I will give it my all and play it sincerely."

Pooja Banerjee On Working During Pregnancy: They Asked Why And I Asked Back Why Not? (Exclusive)

Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee: I Did Three Dance Sequences During My Pregnancy

For the unversed, Tina Philip is a charted accountant by profession. She left her job in the UK to pursue her acting career. Tina has acted in several shows such as Aye Mere Humsafar, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna, Laal Ishq, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and so on. Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show also stars Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Kushagra Nautiyal, Reyhna Malhotra, Leena Jumani and others in key roles.