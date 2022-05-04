Kunal Jaisingh Opens Up On TV Shows Ending Abruptly These Days; Says He Doesn’t Do Shows For Money Or Fame

Kunal Jaisingh, who is all set to feature in the upcoming show Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, recently shared his views on TV shows ending abruptly these days. For the unversed, he was last seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye, which ended in August 2021 after having a run of 8 months.

When asked if he is insecure about his upcoming show Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Kunal Jaisingh told ETimes TV, "No, that doesn't happen to me. I am very sure about my skills and what I am doing in life. I don't act for money or fame, I do it to add some value to my life. So I work diligently towards it."

While speaking about his upcoming show, Kunal said that he gave an audition for the show after liking its concept. He is playing the role of Kabir who is a very responsible and fun-loving person. After his previous show, Kunal Jaisingh had taken a break and spent time with his family.

He said, "I have been spending time with my people. And honestly, I wasn't even auditioning for around five months because I wanted to take that break. Later, I also did a few acting workshops that can help me in my craft. I want to do some meaningful work, which is why I was waiting for the right opportunity."

Talking about Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, the show also stars Tanvi Malhara as the female lead. Coming back to Kunal Jaisingh, the actor has acted in shows such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Doli Armaano Ki, Savdhaan India, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Shakti and so on.