Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek: I'm What I'm Because Of This Show, But If Something Better Comes, I'll Take It Up

Although Abhishek Kapur has been a part of a couple of television shows, he got recognition for his stint on Kundali Bhagya. The actor is seen playing quite an important role (Sameer Luthra) in the show. However, Abhishek now wants to spread his wings and revealed that he doesn't mind quitting Kundali Bhagya if he gets to play a lead role in another show.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I did a couple of shows, but I didn't get noticed for those outings. I earned recognition for my stint on Kundali Bhagya. I may not be the male lead, but my track is important, too. Also, as an actor, I perform every character with full conviction and whether I am playing the lead or not is secondary. However, I want to spread my wings now and graduate to playing central characters."

Abhishek credits his popularity to the show and is grateful for the same. He said, "I am what I am because of this show and will forever be grateful for this opportunity. However, if something better comes my way, I will take it up. If I get to play the lead in another show, I won't mind quitting Kundali Bhagya. I also want to make progress in life and can't afford to be complacent. I don't want to restrict myself and want to attempt versatile characters. I want to play the lead in a TV show."

The actor feels that OTT has evolved and said that he would love to be a part of some good web shows. He added that he too has a bucket list of characters that he wants to play and is aiming to achieve his goal this year. He feels that there is no harm in being greedy as an actor.