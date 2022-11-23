After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Another Popular Actor Set To Quit Kundali Bhagya After 5-Year-Long Stint?

ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya, the spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, premiered on the small screen in 2017 and is currently among the most loved shows across the channels.

Initially, the series featured Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan respectively. However, earlier this year, Dheeraj left the show and Shakti Arora later replaced him as the protagonist opposite Shraddha.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that another actor might be planning to quit Kundali Bhagya. Well, we're talking about Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi in the long-running series. Yes, you read that right!

The actor became a household name after playing the main antagonist and has been a part of the show for the last five years. According to an ETimes report, the character of Prithvi might be retiring from Kundali Bhagya soon.

While an official confirmation from the actor is still awaited, this news might leave his fans sad.

For the unversed, last year too, there were speculations that the actor is leaving the hit ZEE TV show. Back then, he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and wanted to spend time with his family. However, after a break of around six months, the actor returned to Kundali Bhagya and continued winning hearts with his performance.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if the speculations of Sanjay quitting the successful show after five long years are true or not.

On the career front, Sanjay made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Colors show Bairi Piya in 2010 and went on to be a part of various daily soaps including Hamari Devrani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.

However, Kundali Bhagya proved to be a turning point in his career and he later went on to be a part of shows like Naagin 4 and Naagin 6.

Coming back to Kundali Bhagya, the show has been continuously and consistently performing well on the TRP charts. Even after five long years, it is still among the most watched shows on ZEE TV along with the other two Bhagya - Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Keep watching this space for more updates!