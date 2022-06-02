Kundali Bhagya: BREAKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar EXITS The Show; Shakti Arora To Play New Male Lead!

Kundali Bhagya has been in the news since a while now. There have been reports that the show will be taking a leap and the lead actor of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar will be exiting the show. However, there was no confirmation regarding the same. As per the latest report, indeed Dheeraj has decided to quit the show, that he was a part of since five years.

As per Times Of India report, Dheeraj decided to quit the show as he wishes to explore new avenues and it is being said that the parting with the makers has been mutual. Dheeraj's exit would break his fans and PreeRan's hearts for sure.

As per the report, Shakti Arora, who was seen as Ranveer in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has been roped in to play the new lead of Kundali Bhagya. Well, if Shakti is replacing Dheeraj or will be seen in a new character is not yet known.

It is being said that the makers are working on storyline to accomodate the changes.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change."

Apart from professional change, on personal front Dheeraj is all set to embrace fatherhood. Dheeraj ans Vinny, who tied the knot in 2016, are expecting their first child in August.