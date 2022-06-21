Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Signs New Show Named Sherdill Shergill Opposite Surbhi Chandna

The news of Dheeraj Dhoopar bidding adieu to Kundali Bhagya left many fans heartbroken. However, he will soon be seen in a new show named Sherdill Shergill. The actor is all set to begin work on the rom-com which will also feature Surbhi Chandna as the female lead. The exciting new project is being produced by Saurabh Tewari under Viacom's banner.

Dheeraj recently opened up about his new show and said, “I am extremely happy and super excited to be doing this show. This is something that is very different from what I have done earlier in my career. The audience will get to see me in a new avatar. I started my career with Viacom (Sasural Simar Ka) and it's good to be back to them, it's a very homely feeling.”

On being quizzed about working with Surbhi Chandna, the actor said that he is super excited as they are great friends. “When we did Naagin together, we got so much love from the audience, and fans and also won a few awards together. Two years ago, we were asked if we'll be doing something together, and we promised that we'll do something soon for our fans, and see, we manifested this thing, and this show happened, which is huge for all of us,” he added

Dheeraj then said that the visuals of the new show are going to be very different from what everyone has been doing on Indian Television right now. He concluded by hoping that people will give the same amount of love and affection for this show as they have been giving him of late.