Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar And His Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting Their First Child; See Post

Good news for Dheeraj Dhoopar fans! The Kundali Bhagya star and his actress-wife Vinny Arora are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is expecting their first child in August 2022.

Dheeraj and Vinny shared this delightful news on their Instagram handles. They shared a couple of romantic pictures of themselves and captioned the post as, "We're expecting, a tiny miracle 💫 August 2022."

In the above pictures, the lovely couple can be seen kissing and one can clearly see the photocopy of Vinny Arora's sonography report. The post is going viral on social media, and their fans can't stop congratulating the soon-to-be-parents in the comments section.

Kishwer Merchant commented, "i had a feeling , don't know why .. congratulations 😇😇 same month btw." Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, "Wow, great news guys. Loads of love ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations ❤️❤️."

TV celebs like Riddhima Pandit, Suyyash Rai, Ridhi Dogra, Vijayendra Kumeria, Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna and others too congratulated Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora.

Talking about Vinny and Dheeraj, the couple got married in November 2016. They dated each other for a few years before tying the knot. Fans are very much happy for them and are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby.

Filmibeat congratulates Dheeraj and Vinny!