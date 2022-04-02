    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar And His Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting Their First Child; See Post

      By
      |

      Good news for Dheeraj Dhoopar fans! The Kundali Bhagya star and his actress-wife Vinny Arora are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is expecting their first child in August 2022.

      Dheeraj and Vinny shared this delightful news on their Instagram handles. They shared a couple of romantic pictures of themselves and captioned the post as, "We're expecting, a tiny miracle 💫 August 2022."

      Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar And His Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting Their First Child; See Post

      In the above pictures, the lovely couple can be seen kissing and one can clearly see the photocopy of Vinny Arora's sonography report. The post is going viral on social media, and their fans can't stop congratulating the soon-to-be-parents in the comments section.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

      Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani Gets Injured During Fight Scene With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Actor Continues WorkKundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani Gets Injured During Fight Scene With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Actor Continues Work

      Kishwer Merchant commented, "i had a feeling , don't know why .. congratulations 😇😇 same month btw." Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, "Wow, great news guys. Loads of love ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations ❤️❤️."

      TV celebs like Riddhima Pandit, Suyyash Rai, Ridhi Dogra, Vijayendra Kumeria, Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna and others too congratulated Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora.

      Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor To Welcome Their First Child: ReportShaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor To Welcome Their First Child: Report

      Talking about Vinny and Dheeraj, the couple got married in November 2016. They dated each other for a few years before tying the knot. Fans are very much happy for them and are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby.

      Filmibeat congratulates Dheeraj and Vinny!

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X