Kundali Bhagya’s Mansi Srivastava Ties The Knot With Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna, & Others Attend

Kundali Bhagya fame Mansi Srivastava tied the knot with photographer Kapil Tejwani on Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding had Mansi's former co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Kunal Jaisingh among others in attendance. The wedding of the couple was a family affair and many pictures from the ceremony have made their way onto social media.

Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh shared a bunch of photos from the wedding festivities on Sunday afternoon and wrote, “Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! (Here, I have opened the box of memories). Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures because we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil” Check out the post below:

Mansi's other co-star Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna also shared some beautiful photos of herself with the bride from the wedding. Take a look!

Mansi and Kapil reportedly first met each other at a promotional shoot a few years ago. The couple again reconnected, a few years down the line, and have been in a relationship since 2019. It must be noted that the actress was previously engaged to fellow actor Mohit Abrol in 2016 for a brief period of time. However, the engagement was called off and the couple eventually split in 2017.

On the professional front, Mansi started her television career in 2012 with the Channel V show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. She is best remembered for her role as Bhavya in Ishqbaaaz and as Sonakshi on Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.