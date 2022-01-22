Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani Gets Injured During Fight Scene With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Actor Continues Work

Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, got injured while shooting for a fight sequence with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor injured his right hand and got bruises. His hand started bleeding, but Sanjay continued shooting for the fight sequence and aced the same.

He opened up about his injury in a statement shared with the media. Sanjay Gagnani said, "There was a dramatic scene in Kundali Bhagya where Karan and Prithvi break into a fight and while all the safety measures and precautions were being taken, I injured my right hand and got bruises. But the show must go on, right? My whole cast and crew have been working round the clock and hence, I didn't want to halt the shoot midway. In fact, the blood dripping from my hands, actually made the scene look even more realistic. My hand was hurting, but with God's grace, it wasn't that major, and my team immediately helped me with first aid. It is healing, and I wish the audience loves the action sequence and keeps showering us with love and affection."

Kundali Bhagya Star Sanjay Gagnani Opens Up About His First Lohri Celebration With Wife Poonam Preet

Kudos to Sanjay Gagnani's dedication towards work, as he didn't think twice about his injury and gave his best. For the unversed, his character Prithvi and Dheeraj Dhoopar's character Karan will be getting into a physical fight and the whole sequence will leave the viewers spellbound.

Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet To Have Church Wedding Cum Honeymoon In Europe; Details Inside

Talking about Sanjay Gagnani, the actor got married to his ladylove Poonam Preet in November 2021. The couple's grand wedding ceremony was attended by almost all their friends from the industry. He has featured in several TV shows such as Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Encounter, Naagin 4 and so on. He was also a part of films like Rakhtbeej and Heroine.