Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Is Always Excited For New Challenges; Actress To Recreate Deepika Padukone's Look

Shraddha Arya is seen playing the role of Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya. We have seen her donning several looks in the show. In the upcoming episode, the actress will be seen recreating Deepika Padukone's look as Shantipriya from the movie Om Shanti Om.

In the upcoming episode of the show, there will be a celebration in the Luthra house for which everyone will be seen in a retro look as it will be the theme of the party.

Talking about the sequence, Shraddha was quoted by IANS as saying, "We are shooting a sequence where we are celebrating Mahesh Papa's (essayed by Naveen Sain) birthday and the theme of the party is retro. All family members dressed to impress, and the shoot left us wanting for more. I am recreating the look of Shantipriya from the movie Om Shanti Om."

About her retro look, the actress said that she had tried multiple looks with a countless number of costumes and have shown her versatility on many occasions in the past. She added that she will be seen in her favourite character's look as Deepika's Shantipriya is one of her favourite characters.

Shraddha concluded by saying, "I am always excited for new challenges, and this fresh avatar was a comfortable change. The look in the 70s and 80s was interesting and charming. The retro look is royal, and it excites me, always. The viewers will get to see me in this look in a few upcoming episodes, and I am sure it will be exciting for the viewers as well."

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. PreeRan's fan love to watch Shraddha (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar's (Karan) on-screen chemistry. However, of late, the show's ratings have been fluctuating. When there is some celebrations in any daily soaps, there will be some or the other twist! Let's wait and watch, what the makers have for the audience and if this will increase the show's ratings.

(With IANS Inputs)