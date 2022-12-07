Shraddha Arya Opens Up About Her Bond With Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Shakti Arora, Has THIS To Say About Him

Kundali Bhagya’s lead actors Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora have turned out to be really good friends. The stars of the popular Zee TV drama have got along instantly since they began shooting together. Despite Shakti joining the show midway, the actor has managed to connect quite well with the cast, especially Shraddha, and the duo’s on-screen chemistry is being loved by the audience.

Shraddha recently opened up about her bond with Shakti in an interview with India Forums said, “Shakti and I share an extremely different bond than what viewers watch on screen. Shakti is a very supportive co-actor and a gentleman at heart. In between our shots, when we rehearse for our scenes, sometimes we end up chatting about something totally different and then we lose track of time.

She went on to add, “Shooting with him has become easy and fun now because we have this unsaid understanding between us. I think it is important to have a balance in every relationship and it is wonderful that Shakti and I keep our personal and professional bond separate.”

While Shakti and Shraddha share a lovely bond off camera, their characters are not together on screen but fans love how Arjun Suryavanshiis still in love with Preeta even after years of separation.

In the upcoming episodes, Preeta and Arjun will be seen getting stuck in a dilemma of supporting Rishab Luthra (Manit Joura) and Anjali (Sonal Vengurlekar). The new twists and turns are intriguing the audience and they will be surprised to know what comes next with regards to Preeta saving Rishabh from the molestation case.