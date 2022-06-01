Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta To Get Kidnapped; Is Ruhi AKA Sherlyn Exiting The Show?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular and top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been in the news since a long time now, as there have been rumours of the show's leap and it is also being said that the lead actor of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar might quit the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

As per the latest report, it is being said that Sherlyn AKA Ruhi Chaturvedi might exit the show.



As per the recent promo released by the channel, Karan announces that he is getting married to Natasha as Preeta leave. However, at the nick of the time, Preeta brings Rishabh along and seeing him, Karan sees Rishabh and gets emotional.

According to the latest spoiler, Natasha's boyfriend kidnaps Preeta as their plan failed miserably. Preeta will be taken to an isolated place and Rishabh will rush to rescue Preeta. We assume that this not just Natasha, even Sheryln would be included in this plan. Hence, after Rishabh gets to know about her evil plans, he might throw Sheryln out of the house.

Meanwhile, when Ruhi was asked about the same, she remained unaware of the development.

Ruhi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I have shot for a scene and I have no clue about the upcoming track. I haven't got a brief about the forthcoming episodes and have no idea if my character is exiting the show or not. I'm waiting to hear from the makers about the same."